Another Mild Weekend Before Cold Air Returns

Weather Update- 7AM

Good morning West Tennessee! Temperatures our low temperatures are very mild right now for the end of December! Mid to upper 40s are keeping us comfortable this morning. Clouds got thicker overnight and we saw that rain slowly move in with those clouds. Although most areas aren’t seeing and aren’t going to see very heavy rain, by the end of the day we could see as little as a tenth of an inch according to satellite data. The southerly winds picked up overnight and will stay pretty consistent throughout the day and night 5-15 mph.

New Years Eve is looking to be somewhat gloomy, however Vipir is picking up on there being a slight break around midnight for those that like to set off fireworks. The temperature should stay in the low 40s tonight into tomorrow.

New Years Day we will see some more lingering showers to start but then those showers will eventually become heavier to lead us into Monday which is looking to be another gloomy, rainy day. The rest of the week we will catch a break from all of the moisture between Tuesday and Wednesday, but then return the chance again on Thursday. Another round of cold air is on its way and is looking to arrive Wednesday. We will only see highs in the 30s for Thursday and Friday.

Everyone have a GREAT New Year and be safe!

