Attempted murder charge for man apparently involved in Christmas day shooting
JACKSON, Tenn.– Police have charged Tavaris Golden with attempted first degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Christmas day.
According to an affidavit, multiple witnesses say Golden and the victim were arguing when Golden was asked to leave a home on Preston street.
Officer write, “Golden went to the rear of his vehicle and grabbed a long gun,” in the affidavit. Investigators say Golden then shot the victim, who was standing close to the vehicle.
The victim had surgery at Jackson-Madison county general hospital for a gunshot wound to the torso,according to court documents.
Golden’s bond has been set at 200 thousand dollars.