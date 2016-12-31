Attempted murder charge for man apparently involved in Christmas day shooting

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON, Tenn.– Police have charged Tavaris Golden with attempted first degree murder for his alleged involvement in a shooting on Christmas day.

According to an affidavit, multiple witnesses say Golden and the victim were arguing when Golden was asked to leave a home on Preston street.

Officer write, “Golden went to the rear of his vehicle and grabbed a long gun,” in the affidavit. Investigators say Golden then shot the victim, who was standing close to the vehicle.

The victim had surgery at Jackson-Madison county general hospital for a gunshot wound to the torso,according to court documents.

Golden’s bond has been set at 200 thousand dollars.