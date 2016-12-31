Hooked on Science: Confetti in a Bottle

by Bethany Thompson

Confetti Bottle

INGREDIENTS

Bicycle Pump with Rubber Stopper

1 Liter Clear Plastic Bottle

Styrofoam Packing Peanuts

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Completely fill the clear plastic bottle with Styrofoam packing peanuts. Describe the Styrofoam packing peanuts by using its observable properties.

STEP 2: Attach the pump to the rubber stopper. Attach the rubber stopper to the clear plastic bottle.

STEP 3: Pump the bicycle pump five times. Remove the stopper and observe. Describe how the clear plastic bottle can be used as a model to describe how matter is made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

Pumping air into the clear plastic bottle, increases the air pressure inside the bottle. Once the rubber stopper is removed, the air rushes out, tearing the Styrofoam packing peanuts into pieces, creating confetti. Go to www.hookedonscience.org for more experiments that might get you and your family “Hooked on Science.”