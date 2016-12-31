Jackson woman tells police she was robbed at gunpoint for an iPhone

by Victoria Taylor

JACKSON,Tenn.– Police investigate an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in east Jackson.

Janeesha Whitehead said she was robbed at gun point while attempting to sell an iPhone to someone through an online “buy, sell, trade” page.

Whitehead reported the suspect, who was not alone drove to her house. She said she walked up to the suspect’s car with her 18-month-old daughter when a passenger threatened her with a gun.

Police say the suspects then took off with the phone.

Whitehead now wants others to use caution when using the online sell sites.”Because there are dirty people out there who would do anything for a dollar,” she said.

Police say the suspects drove off in a white chrysler 300.

If you have information about this case contact the Jackson police department at 425-8400.