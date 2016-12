Pet of the Week: Patch

by Bethany Thompson

Pet of the week: Patch, available for adoption through Saving the animals together.

He’s a 5 month old Catahoula mix.

He’s good with other dogs.

He hasn’t been kid or cat tested but Melissa Roberts with STAT said he is so sweet they don’t think it will be a problem.

Contact STAT for more information about adopting Patch.