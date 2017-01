Church holds first service of new year encouraging “no excuses”

by WBBJ Staff

KENTON, Tenn.– A west Tennessee church holds the first Sunday service of 2017 with the theme, “no excuses.”

Church members at First Baptist in Kenton say they wanted to start the year off by celebrating with worship.

Special guests included Evangelist David Ring and music artist Clay Crosse who lead the morning service.

Organizers said they are thankful to bring in the new year with the entire church family.