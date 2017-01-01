Foggy and wet night

Weather Update: 5:00 PM Sunday

Currently fog is developing across the area and temps are in the mid 40s to mid 50s. It’s mild considering the dreary weather otherwise.

Tonight the drizzle and light rain continue and fog could become dense in areas across the area. It stays mild as temps only fall a degree or so as we head into the overnight hours.

Monday, especially Monday night, has a low risk for a severe storm across West Tennessee but a strong storm is most likely along the Tennessee – Mississippi boarder. Not ruling out once across off of the area but the strongest storms are, so far, looking to track in the southern areas. Strong wind, heavy rain and hail are all the main threats.

We slowly start to see temps fall this week. By Wednesday and Thursday, afternoon high temps only reach into the 30s. It’s going to be brisk by midweek! and overnight lows are looking to drop into the single digits and teens by the end of the week, BRRR! Next weekend looks just about seasonal with a mix of sun and clouds.

