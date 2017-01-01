Jackson celebrates 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — For some January 1st is just the start of a new year. But Sunday also marks the end of Kwanzaa. This years celebration marks the 50th anniversary of Kwanzaa in the United States. A tradition the Society for African American Cultural Awareness plans to keep alive in Jackson.

“We are here the celebrate one of the most important holidays of our culture and that’s Kwanzaa,” the Society for African American Cultural Awareness president Wendy Trice Martin said.

Sunday afternoon community members gathered in East Jackson for the 28th Annual Kwanzaa celebration hosted by the Society for African American Cultural Awareness. Kwanzaa actually isn’t tied to any religion. It’s just the celebration of African culture, community and family.

“We have to be concerned with the health of the family,” Jennifer J of Jammin Jackson 97.7. “Which in turn leads us to a healthy community.”

The seven day celebration begins the day after Christmas, with each day symbolizing a different principle represented by the red black and green candles.

“And those principles not only guide us through the seven days, but those seven principals guide us through our everyday living,” Martin said.

Sunday’s program was filled with songs and praise dances. There was even an Afro-centric fashion show. Where models sported cultural clothing made by two local designers. But the highlight of the evening was Jennifer J of 97.7 and Director of Jackson Parks and Recreations, Tony Black, were both presented with Kwanzaa awards for collective work and responsibility.

After the presentation of the seven principals and awards, everyone got to break bread during the Karamu feast followed by line dancing.