West Tennesseans react to New Year’s resolutions

by Brittany Hardaway

JACKSON, Tenn — When it comes to New Year’s resolutions, many people have different views.

West Tennessean Johnny Hickerson said he has never made a resolution. “They’re hard to keep, so what I do is each year when it comes, and if the Lord let me see it, I say ‘Lord thank you’ and I take it one day at a time.”

As the clock struck midnight Sunday morning, some other West Tennesseans decided to take make some changes for the new year.

“More active in church, and be able to help people in nursing homes,” John Few said.

One other West Tennessean said she is aiming for a healthier lifestyle. “Maybe lose a few pounds get a little healthier,” Christy Wilson said. “I have two little girls I need to be here for.”

Some common goals are staying away from fast food, monitoring spending habits and developing new hobbies.

Few said he plans on mastering his guitar skills.

“A musician is always trying to improve, and I would like to do that,” he said.

Some people said it is important to make sure the goals they set are important.

“Small goals, a little at a time is usually the best way,” Wilson said.

But if things don’t work out, there is always a plan “B.”

“It’s not a failure it’s just you put something out there to strive for, and if it doesn’t work put something else out there,” Few said.

According to a study done by Google, getting healthy and staying organized are the most popular New Year’s resolutions for 2017.