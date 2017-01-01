Youth Empowerment Concert safe alternative New Year’s Eve celebration

by Amber Hughes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The annual Youth Empowerment concert sponsored by the city of Jackson wrapped up after rocking the Civic Center on this New Year’s Eve.

“You know I came out tonight and I’m ready for a big turn up with the Lord,” concert attendee Vicente Rosado said. “There’s no better way to ring my new year in.”

Hundreds came out to the Carl Perkins Civic Center Saturday night for the 3rd Annual Youth Empowerment concert on New Year’s Eve

“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Jackson City Councilman Johnny Dodd said. “Trying to bring our kids off the streets and give them something positive to do.”

Before the show everyone was treated to free dinner provided by Reggis BBQ. Then the talent took the stage, entertaining the crowd through song and dance.

“To see this kind of out come, its amazing,”Rosado said.

“It’s very fortunate that pastors churches and community can come together,” Mount Moriah Baptist Church Pastor Ronald Benton Sr. said. “The crime rate is so high,so crazy and outrageous. At we are in a safe territory.”

Although there are plenty of things families could be doing on New Year’s Eve, Councilman Dodd is happy more families are turning to the youth empowerment concert as a safe alternative.

“They don’t have to go to dances or parties, or go and get involved in something that could cause them to loose their life or end up going to jail,” Dodd said.

City Councilman Johnny Dodd says he hopes and believes this event will continue to grow and attract even more families next year.