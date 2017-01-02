Hub City residents have hope for a better Jackson in 2017

by Eric Perry

JACKSON, Tenn — Monday, many across west Tennessee are preparing to take on the new year and hoping it brings unity.

“Maybe if the city of Jackson came together,” community member Tony Dodd said.

Some hope for changes in taxes to help build up east Jackson.

“The majority of the city has sequestered the east side of town,” Educator Kyle Lutz said.

Lutz has taught in east Jackson for 8 years and says new taxes will help build up the area.

“I would like to see property taxes raised by maybe a quarter of a percent or maybe half a percent,” Lutz said.

Something he said he is willing to do to help the students he loves.

“I could flip that bill. I could do a $1,200 a year bill to get some of my kids that I love so much out of an area like Lincoln Courts that kind of looks like a third-world country,” Lutz said.

From building up areas to fixing streets.

“My street which is a new street where houses were built. The street hasn’t been fixed in seven years,” Melanie Wright said.

Wright said she has been trying to get answers for years.

“The street is getting worse and worse and nobody has done anything about it,” Wright said.

She hopes this year she sees changes from elected officials.

“I would just like things done, I mean if their going to do it and we’re going to vote them in we would just like to see things completed,” Wright said.

Others want change when it comes to schools.

“I wish they would find a better way for the kids to go to school actually without going to school in the dark,” Tony Dodd said.

Dodd said the early times are dangerous for students.

“Very dangerous. I’ve actually seen myself two kids almost get run over trying to cross the street in the dark,” Dodd said.

Overall, people are optimistic.

“So far I think things are going pretty well,” Dodd said.