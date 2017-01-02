Couple welcomes first baby born in 2017 at Jackson-Madison Co. General Hospital

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital welcomed its first baby of 2017 Sunday.

Baby Lila Cherry was born to proud parents Jon and Carrie Cherry. She weighed in at 8 pounds and 2 ounces and measured 20 inches long.

Carrie says she was in labor for 60 hours. She says it was a surprise her baby girl arrived on the first day of 2017.

“We actually came in Thursday to be induced and thought we would have a baby by Thursday or Friday, and it ended up surprising us and being the New Year’s baby. It took a little longer than we thought.”

Baby Lila’s parents say they are most excited about taking her home and raising their first child together.