Crews battle Monday morning house fire in Milan

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MILAN, Tenn. — Milan firefighters responded to a house fire Monday morning.

The fire chief says they were dispatched around 10 a.m. to the single-family home on College Street.

When the call initially came in, they were told one person was trapped inside the home. Firefighters say by the time they arrived all three people had made it out safely.

Neighbors describe the scene.

“I heard the sirens go off and looked out on my breezeway and saw the flames shooting out, and I took off running to make sure everybody was OK,” witness Matt Ivey said.

Firefighters haven’t said what caused the fire.

At last check, all three people had been taken for medical treatment, but their injuries are unknown.