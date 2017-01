Deadly House Fire

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

A house fire in Martin claims the life of two children overnight. Chief Jamie Summers with the Martin Fire Department says they received the call before 9:30 PM on Suday. Fire officials say there were heavy flames coming from the bottom floor when they arrived. Two children died and the chief says there were other people inside the home but they were able to escape. The state fire marshals office along with other local agencies are investigating.