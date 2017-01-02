Experts weigh in on keeping your fitness resolution

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — You may be one of many hitting the gym for the first week of the new year, and fitness experts say it’s an exciting time to see people motivated.

“Not only do they find out that their quality of life gets better, not only do they find they feel better about themselves — it’s always exciting when people want to change something about themselves and they want to make themselves a little bit better,” said Allen Ervin, general manager of personal training at Jackson Sport and Fitness.

Keeping that motivation can be one of your biggest challenges, and Ervin says 90 percent of the battle is getting yourself in the door. But before walking through the door, Ervin said goals are key.

“Anytime you start a fitness program, I always tell people to have a goal, then map out what it is you’re doing. Make sure when you have a big goal, make sure you have small goals as well,” Ervin said.

Don’t forget to drink water throughout the day, and avoid sugary drinks and snacks. Trainers also say to make sure you get a good amount of protein in your diet and limit the fats you consume.

There’s one other thing Ervin says about keeping your goals. “I tell people to write things down, simply because if you write it down and you have it somewhere, you can look at it every single day. It’ll help you stay motivated.”

Trainers also say not to be too intimidated to ask questions. Asking about properly using machines and what muscles they’re supposed to build can keep you from getting injured.