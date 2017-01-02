Family: Fire victim on life support following house fire in Trenton last week

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

TRENTON, Tenn.-A Trenton woman remains on life support following a house fire in Gibson County.

Firefighters said heavy smoke and flames filled the home of Blondivia Harris, 60, on December 28.

Monday, her daughter told WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Harris had a massive stroke before the fire that prevented her from getting out of the house. Harris has not regained consciousness and remains on life-support.

While officials have not said what caused the fire, the family believes it was a faulty wire.