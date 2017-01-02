House fire kills 2 children in Martin

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MARTIN, Tenn. — An overnight house fire in Martin has left two children dead.

Fire officials say the blaze broke out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday at a house on Main Street.

Fire Chief Jamie Summers says two children died. Their names and ages have not been released.

Other people were reportedly inside the home and escaped.

Firefighters say there were heavy flames coming from the bottom floor when they arrived.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office and local agencies are investigating.

