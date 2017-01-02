Martin Police investigating crash after car lands in ditch

MARTIN, Tenn.-The Martin Police Department is investigating a crash after a car landed in a ditch, Sunday.

Police said they received a call Sunday about someone yelling for help in the area of Mount Pelia Road and Brook Drive in Martin.

According to a statement, the car was found overturned under a bridge.

The driver, Cameron Collins, of Dyersburg, was found lying the ditch with unspecified injuries. Authorities believe he was there for several hours.

Collins was transported to a hospital, however his condition is unknown at this time.