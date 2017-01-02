Mr. Food recipe Skinny Poached Salmon

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

4 (4-ounce) salmon fillets

Salt and pepper for sprinkling

4 slices lemon

4 sprigs dill plus 1 teaspoon chopped fresh dill, divided

1/4 cup white wine

3 tablespoons rice wine vinegar

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 teaspoons Dijon mustard

What To Do:

Place 4 pieces of aluminum foil each about 8 inches long on a flat surface. Place a salmon fillet on each piece of foil and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place a slice of lemon and sprig of dill on top of each fillet. Pour a tablespoon of wine over each fillet, then fold up ends of foil, making sure seams are closed.

Place a steamer basket in a large pot or deep skillet. Over high heat, bring an inch of water to a boil. Carefully place the foil packets in the steamer basket and cook 8 to 10 minutes, or until fish flakes easily with a fork.

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk vinegar, oil, mustard, and chopped dill. Open foil packets carefully, remove salmon to a serving platter, and drizzle with glaze; serve immediately.