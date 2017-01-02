Rainy end to Monday

Weather Update: 3:15 PM Monday

Currently we have showers and isolated thunderstorms rolling through West Tennessee. They are likely to bring some heavy rain at times across the area so rush hours may be slower than usual. Current temps are still warm and in the mid and upper 60s.

Tonight the showers look to continue through bedtime and could linger into the overnight hours. It doesn’t look like we’re looking at widespread thunderstorms but one or two more are still possible later on this evening. Overnight lows remain mild and in the 50s.

Tuesday still has a chance for us to get spotty showers but most of us won’t get too much more rain. Afternoon high temps are still mild and in the low to mid 60s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Wednesday the cold air arrives and afternoon highs struggle to reach 40 degrees. Temperatures stay in the 30s through the end of the week! Grab the heavy coats, the mittens, and hats because you’ll want to bundle up by the end of the week.

We’re monitoring the possibility for a wintry mix by Saturday but that forecast is still way to far to nail down timing, accumulations and other solid details. We will be watching and monitoring all of the model data as we approach Saturday! The VIPIR 7 Storm Team has you covered!

Chelsea Ambriz

VIPIR 7 Storm Team Meteorologist

Email – cambriz@wbbjtv.com

Facebook – facebook.com/chelseaambriz

Twitter – @WBBJ7Chelsea