WEATHER UPDATE

SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WILL BE POSSIBLE TODAY AS A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM MOVES ACROSS THE MID-SOUTH. HIGH TEMPERATURES WILL RANGE FROM THE UPPER 50S TO LOWERS 70S. ADDITIONAL SHOWERS WILL BE POSSIBLE ON TUESDAY AS A COLD FRONT CLEAR THE REGION, WITH HIGHS AGAIN RANGING FROM THE UPPER 50S TO LOWER 70S, AND LOWS TUESDAY NIGHT GENERALLY IN THE 30S.

COOLER AND DRIER CONDITIONS WILL RETURN TO THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS. THESE CONDITIONS WILL PERSIST THROUGH THE END OF THE WEEK, WITH PRECIPITATION CHANCES RETURNING FOR THE WEEKEND.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com