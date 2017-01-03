Blast of bitter cold weather

Weather Update: 4:15 PM Tuesday

Currently it’s still drizzling and misty across West Tennessee. VIPIR 7 radar isn’t picking up on much steady rain but it is still damp outside. Fog is also going to be likely again tonight. Temps are starting to cool as we continue into the evening hours. Current temps are in the mid 50s.

Tonight, the rain should come to an end and the clouds look to start to break up. The clear skies will allow our temperatures to plummet. Overnight lows drop into the 30s. It’ll be a brisk start to Wednesday.

Tomorrow, we’ll get some sun but the clouds will roll through as we continue into the late afternoon hours. Temps by the warmest point only look to reach into the 30s and knock on the door to 40 degrees. It will feel drastically cooler compared to the mild weather we’ve had the last few days. Get ready to bundle up!

The next factor that we’re looking at in the forecast is the possibility for some flurries late Thursday night into Friday. We will be monitoring this for accumulations but the chance at this point for snow looks to be between 20% and 30%. So yes, there is a chance but the chance for accumulations are low. The ground is still above freezing but as the cold air arrives Wednesday, it will be something we will keep our eyes on.

