City Council receives new land to expand ballpark

by Jordan Hall

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson City Council members met Tuesday for the first time this year, discussing what 2017 will hold.

“We’re like any other city. We have challenges which we’ve got to face for next year, revenue being one,” Mayor Jerry Gist said. “Every city is in the same situation there. A lot of things we need to be doing, but also we’ve accomplished some things this year we’re very proud of and still continue to move forward to grow our city.”

Two pieces of property were donated Tuesday morning.

The city is donating 1.14 acres of property at Tiger Jones Industrial Park to West Tennessee Healthcare. This will allow them to expand services to other parts of Jackson.

“They were needing one in this area, and they were also needing one out south to give them better coverage so the response times would be quicker,” Stan Pilant with the Planning Department said in Tuesday’s meeting.

The council unanimously approved that donation.

Council members also approved a donation from Delta Faucet of 10 and a half acres for future expansion of the parking lots at the Ballpark at Jackson.

“It solidifies that exit as a major commercial and entertainment area for our city. We want to continue to grow that area,” Mayor Gist said.

City leaders said a convention center and hotel is expected in the coming years and that additional acreage is needed.

Mayor Gist and Madison County Mayor Jimmy Harris will speak at the First Friday Forum at noon Friday. That meeting will be at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Jackson.