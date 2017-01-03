Deadly Martin house fire ruled accidental

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MARTIN, Tenn. — A Sunday house fire that left two children dead has been ruled accidental.

Investigators determined the fire at the home located at 318 Main Street began at or in a cooking stove located in the laundry room, according to a release from the Martin Police Department.

Sisters Maliyah Yarbrough, 7, and Abreanna Yarbrough, 8, reportedly died of smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

The exact cause is not yet known, and further investigation will be conducted by electrical engineers and investigators with the insurance company, according to the release.

The investigation that determined the fire was accidental was conducted by investigators with the Martin Police Department, State Bomb an Arson, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, according to the release.