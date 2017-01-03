Bolivar woman’s home hit by over a dozen gunshots

by Brittany Hardaway

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — An early Tuesday morning shooting leaves bullet holes and shattered glass in a Hardeman County home. Luckily no one was injured, but family members of the victim said they don’t understand why it happened.

“She don’t bother nobody, she work, she take care of her kids, she do everything,” a family member said. “Who did this, we don’t know.”

The homeowner wanted to stay anonymous but said several young girls were inside the home when bullets came flying through the house.

“All the kids were here. About 12 kids was in the house.”

There are more than a dozen bullet holes scattered outside and inside. The shots hit the front of the house, windows, the victim’s TV, closet and couch, as well as a child’s bedroom. The shots were so powerful they even went through the back of the home.

“Kids can’t even enjoy themselves at a sleepover without dodging bullets — you don’t do stuff like that.”

The victim said the moment was indescribable.

“The bullet missed them as they were running and hiding and taking cover,” the victim’s mother said.

The family believes whoever fired the shots targeted the wrong house. They ask anyone who may have seen something to say something and contact Bolivar police.

“This is a new year. It is really, truly giving everybody a chance to do a turnaround.”

“Come forward, because like I said once again, it was too many kids, and a lot of people kids were over here.”

Chief Pat Baker of the Bolivar Police Department said they don’t have any leads at the moment but plan to continue investigating the incident.