Jackson police seek to ID suspects in Verizon thefts

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify two suspects in two separate thefts at a cell phone store in north Jackson.

The suspects stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise on Dec. 16 and Dec. 27 from the Verizon Wireless store located at 169 Stonebrook Place, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

They say the suspect from the Dec. 16 theft is a black male with a medium to light complexion and a stocky build.

Police describe the suspect from the Dec. 27 incident as a tall, slim black male with a dark complexion and corn rows.

Both men were wearing dark clothing.

Anyone who can identify either of the subjects or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).