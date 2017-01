Local NAACP branch observes Founders Day

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Branch of the NAACP observed Founders Day on Tuesday, reflecting on the branch’s origins and progress.

Harrell Carter, president of the local chapter, says the branch was formed in 1939.

The NAACP was first founded in 1909 and, according to their website, is the nation’s oldest and largest grassroots-based civil rights organization, with half a million members around the world.