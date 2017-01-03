Man charged in Christmas Day shooting in Jackson

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities formally charged a man accused in a shooting on Christmas Day in Jackson.

Tavaris Golden appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on an attempted first-degree murder charge. He is accused of shooting a man on Christmas Day.

Police said the victim had to have emergency surgery. Officers said they found a spent 12-gauge hull in the street in front of 520 Preston Street.

Golden is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond. He returns to court Jan. 12.