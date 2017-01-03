Man charged in Jackson iPhone robbery

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson police arrested a man accused of robbing a woman at gunpoint.

Gary Thompson appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated robbery charge. He is accused of robbing a woman Dec. 31 on Lealand Lane.

Officers said the victim was trying to sell an iPhone through Facebook. Police said Thompson and three others showed up and took the phone without paying.

Thompson is being held at the Madison County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bond. He returns to court Jan. 12.