Mr. Food recipe for Carrot Cake Overnight Oats

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1 cup old-fashioned oats

1/2 cup carrot, finely grated

3 tablespoons raisins

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

1 1/4 cups almond milk

3 tablespoons maple syrup

What To Do:

In a medium bowl, combine oats, carrot, raisins, cinnamon, and allspice; mix well. Add almond milk, syrup, and vanilla; mix well.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. Stir before serving.