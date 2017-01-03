Mugshots : Madison County : 12/30/16 – 1/03/17

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

1/67 Jerry McCoy Failure to appear

2/67 Bobby Bedwell Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/67 Jason Oneal Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/67 Willie Douglass DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/67 Valorie White Aggravated assault

6/67 Umar Abdul-Malik Driving on revoked/suspended license, unlawful drug paraphernalia

7/67 Tyrone Golden Failure to appear

8/67 Tracy Stocks Unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, simple possession/casual exchange, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/67 Timothy Mays Charges unknown

10/67 Thomas Mosbauer Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/67 Thomas England Possession of methamphetamine

12/67 Terrious Long Failure to appear

13/67 Tavis Hogsett DUI, violation of implied consent law

14/67 Tavaris Golden Attempted second-degree murder

15/67 Tamaran Ross Failure to comply

16/67 Steven Patterson Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear

17/67 Santiveious Collins Driving on revoked/suspended license

18/67 Samantha Dickerson Driving on revoked/suspended license

19/67 Robert Lovelace Driving on revoked/suspended license

20/67 Olando Waller Simple domestic assault

21/67 Nasir Al-Halah Violation of order of protection

22/67 Michael Williams Criminal trespass

23/67 Michael Little Shoplifting

24/67 Melissa Henson Violation of probation

25/67 Maxine Robinson Vandalism

26/67 Matthew Kizer DUI, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

27/67 Marquita Scott Driving on revoked/suspended license

28/67 Marcus Boyd Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

29/67 Louis Wilbourn Vandalism

30/67 Kristina Owens Vandalism

31/67 Kenny Clark Hold for investigation

32/67 Keith Hart Contempt of court

33/67 Joshua Maness DUI, violation of implied consent law

34/67 Johnathan Yarbro DUI

35/67 Johnathan Jarrett Driving on revoked/suspended license

36/67 John Robinson DUI, open container law

37/67 Jimmy Sweat DUI

38/67 Jerry Azbill Failure to appear

39/67 Jennifer Mathis Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations

40/67 Jenica Clayton Public intoxication

41/67 Jedediah Speaker Violation of community corrections

42/67 Javarrius Edwards Failure to appear

43/67 Grady Reid Criminal trespass

44/67 George Southerland Violation of probation

45/67 Gary Thompson Aggravated robbery

46/67 Felipe Godwin DUI, violation of implied consent law, schedule II drug violations, driving on revoked/suspended license, open container law

47/67 Erica Williams DUI

48/67 Dorris Blackwell Theft over $1,000

49/67 Davante Harris Failure to appear

50/67 Daniel Miller Violation of probation

51/67 Damascus Willingham Driving on revoked/suspended license

52/67 Dakotah Lamuska Simple possession/casual exchange, public indecency

53/67 Crystal Rickman Aggravated domestic assault

54/67 Christina Talley Driving on revoked/suspended license

55/67 Cheyenne Leaver Vandalism

56/67 Chase Anderson DUI, open container law, prohibited weapons, schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

57/67 Calvin Hammond Driving on revoked/suspended license

58/67 Cacelica Wilkes Theft over $1,000

59/67 Byron Rogers Aggravated domestic assault

60/67 Aubrey Person Aggravated domestic assault, criminal impersonation, violation of probation

61/67 Atlas Pittman Violation of order of protection

62/67 Antonio Franklin DUI, possession of a handgun while under the influence, violation of implied consent law, driving on revoked/suspended license

63/67 Antonio Crumble Failure to comply

64/67 Antonio Beard Evading arrest, reckless driving

65/67 Amy Johnson Violation of probation

66/67 Allen Gaskins Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

67/67 Alexis Britton Simple domestic assault







































































































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/30/16 and 7 a.m. on 1/03/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.