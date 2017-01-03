Police raid east Jackson home after report of robbery

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police raided an east Jackson home Tuesday afternoon after responding to a robbery in progress.

Officers raided the home on Prince Edward Street where they say they got a call of a robbery taking place at a duplex.

Police said the robbery was drug-related and the residents were inside. Police say no injuries were reported.

They say no shots were fired but have not said whether a struggle took place.

Police got a search warrant and searched the residence but have not said whether anything was found. Officers were seen removing cash from a car, but they would not confirm if it was drug related.

Three men were placed in handcuffs, and we are told they have not been charged.