Police say Dollar General employee let customers take items without paying

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of stealing from a Dollar General in Jackson.

Cacelica Wilkes appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on a charge of theft over $1,000. Police said Wilkes admitted to allowing customers to walk out of the store on Old Hickory Boulevard without paying.

Officers said Wilkes would scan one item and slide the rest through without scanning them. Police said she also admitted to voiding items she scanned.

Police said Wilkes admitted to doing this for about nine weeks. Officers said the transactions equaled about $4,500 total.

Wilkes is set to return to court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 26.