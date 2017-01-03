Police seek 2 women in thefts from north Jackson store

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are seeking two women in recent thefts from a clothing store in north Jackson, and they are asking the public to help identify them.

Two women were captured on surveillance video around 5 p.m. Dec. 19 stealing around $1,300 worth of merchandise from Carter’s/OshKosh B’Gosh on Vann Drive, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police describe one of the women as a black female with a heavy build, dark complexion and shoulder-length hair wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with “Coffee” printed on the front.

The other woman is described as a black female with a medium build, light complexion and long, dark hair with blond highlights. She was reportedly wearing a black shirt, black pants and a gray jacket.

The women were seen leaving in a black Ford Mustang convertible driven by a black male.

Anyone who recognizes either of the women or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 721-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).