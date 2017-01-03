Production Supervisor / Group Leader – Delta Faucet / Jackson, TN

Our Jackson, TN facility has a great opportunity for a Production Supervisor/Group Leader .

The Group Leader (Supervisor) provides direct supervision to work groups and team leaders. This role is responsible for developing people, fostering a safe work environment, improving processes, reducing cost and quality monitoring.

The incumbent will be accountable for performing short to mid-term planning for budget management, project coordination, leading improvement activities and day-to-day shift activities. Group Leaders also participate in safety, quality, delivery and cost improvement projects. The preferred candidate will have excellent communication skills and the demonstrated ability to build teams, develop standardized work procedures and find innovative solutions to issues.

The preferred candidate will possess a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering, Business Management or a related field with a minimum of two years supervisory experience in a manufacturing environment or equivalent combination of education and experience.