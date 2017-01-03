Team Leader Modified 2nd Shift – Delta Faucet / Jackson, TN

Delta Faucet Company is part of Masco Corporation, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of products for the home improvement and new construction markets. We have a tradition of reliability, quality and innovation – traits that our customers value and associate with our people and our brands. We are always looking for great, high performing people to join our team. The Delta Faucet Jackson, TN location currently has an opening for a Team Leader on our Modified 2nd Shift (hours are 6:00 p.m. – 2:30 a.m. M-F) and overtime as needed. This will be a Floating Team Leader filling in as necessary through the facility.

This position will help to drive a holistic management culture that oversees daily department production requirements. They will embrace shop floor management while monitoring daily production schedules, training employees, auditing on standard work procedures and responding to line issues. Team Leaders will motivate and mentor employees, create schedules,along with tracking and improving key metrics. They will also lead and participate in continuous improvement projects, monitor and maintin 5S, give weekly reports to management and participate in budget planning.

Previous manufacturing and leadership experience is preferred. Starting pay is $16.88 hourly and advances to $18.58 after 12 months.