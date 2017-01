Vigil for family of Martin fire victims planned for Wednesday

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MARTIN, Tenn. — Officials in Martin plan a vigil for the family who lost their two young daughters Sunday night in a devastating house fire.

The service will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Festival Park in Martin.

Police confirmed Tuesday that they believe the fire was an accident. They said the blaze likely started near the family’s stove in the laundry room.

The exact source of the ignition is still under investigation.