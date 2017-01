WEATHER UPDATE

by weather

SKIES WILL CONTINUE TO BE CLOUDY TODAY WITH THE POSSIBILITY OF SOME SHOWERS LATER THIS AFTERNOON. HIGH TODAY IS EXPECTED TO REACH 63. AS AN ARCTIC COLD FRONT APPROACHES WE ARE PREPARING TO SEE A CHANGE IN TEMPERATURES WITH HIGHS ONLY REACHING THE MID 30S.

LATER THIS WEEK A SERIES OF UPPER LEVEL DISTURBANCES WILL MOVE ACROSS THE AREA BRINGING WITH IT THE POSSIBILITY OF LIGHT SNOW THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL BECOME COLD WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW 30S AND OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE TEENS AND TWENTIES. A WARM UP WILL ARRIVE ON MONDAY.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

email: gpickens@wbbjtv.com