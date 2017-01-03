Woman charged with hitting pedestrian outside Jackson hospital

by Mallory Cooke

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police arrested a woman accused of hitting a pedestrian in west Jackson.

Valorie White appeared Tuesday in Jackson City Court on an aggravated assault charge. She’s accused of running into a woman outside Jackson-Madison County General Hospital on April 21, 2016.

Court documents said the alleged victim told officers while she was walking toward the hospital, White accelerated and hit her in the arm, causing minor injuries.

White returns to court Jan. 26.