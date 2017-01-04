2 injured in Humboldt shooting

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — A Tuesday evening shooting left two men injured, and police are seeking to identify suspects who reportedly left the scene.

Two gunshot victims entered the Humboldt Trauma Center Tuesday evening, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Witnesses told police there had been an altercation between the victims and suspects in Humboldt prior to the shooting.

The suspects are described as black males and were last seen in a dark-colored vehicle.

One of the victims was released shortly after receiving treatment. The other was transported to Memphis for further treatment.

The condition of the second victim is not known at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call Humboldt police at 731-784-1322.