Big South Fork offers night of free camping for holiday

by Associated Press

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) – Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area says it’s offering a night of free camping in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 16.

The park will give one night of free camping at the Alum Ford Campground as well as for all back country permits.

Alum Ford Campground is near the edge of the Big South Fork River on the Kentucky side of the park. There are six campsites with grills, picnic tables and lantern hooks as well as accessible vault toilets. The Sheltowee Trace National Recreation Trail also passes through the campground.

There are 10 fee-free days this year, including Feb. 20; April 15, 16, 22 and 23; Aug. 25; Sept. 30; and Nov. 11 and 12.