Chance for Snow Thursday into Friday

Weather Update – 4:00 p.m. Wednesday

Now that the cold front has pushed through, our temperatures are a lot colder! They’ll stay cold too with temperatures not likely warming up above 40°F again until Monday. Some parts of West Tennessee will also be looking at the first chance this Winter for sticking snow from Thursday into Friday!

TONIGHT

Mostly clear skies this evening will become mostly cloudy after midnight tonight. Despite the cloud cover, temperatures are still expected to drop below freezing with overnight lows in the middle to upper 20s for most of the area. No snow tonight.

Tomorrow will start off with a few breaks in the clouds but skies will eventually become overcast during the afternoon. High temperatures will only be in the middle to upper 30s – a few degrees above freezing. Breezy conditions will make temperatures feel like they’re below freezing all day.

Light snow will start to arrive Thursday night ending early Friday morning with a second round arriving just before sunrise Friday and ending early Friday afternoon. There’s a possibility for a dusting to 1″ of snow with isolated higher totals. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

