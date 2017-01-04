Gibson Co. commissioners to vote on wheel tax increase

by Amber Hughes

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Drivers in Gibson County may see a tax increase starting this summer, a matter county commissioners will vote on next week.

“Let it go for a vote and see what happens,” Gibson County Director of Finance Greg Pillow said.

Gibson County residents may see a spike in the wheel tax the next time they go register their vehicle. If the majority of county commissioners vote in favor of the resolution Monday, it will mean a $15 increase for cars to $50.75 and a $10 increase for motorcycles to $15.75.

“Wheel tax, along with property tax, is basically the two taxes that the county has a control over,” Pillow said.

Since 1975, the wheel tax has only increased twice, the last time being a $10 increase in 2005 to lower property taxes. If that resolution passes, the additional revenue will be allocated to the Gibson County Highway Department.

“Gibson County has 850 miles of county roads, and we have 140 still of gravel roads,” Pillow said.

The finance director says citizens have told county leaders they feel the wheel tax is fair because it affects all drivers in the county equally, unlike property taxes that vary depending on where you live.

“Of course I think we all know the alternative if this doesn’t pass,” Pillow said. “When we do the budget, there has to be additional revenues — it’ll come from property taxes.”

The Gibson County commissioners will vote for or against the resolution at their first meeting this year at 9 a.m. Monday.