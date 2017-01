Henry Co. sheriff’s runaway calf viral video

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew posted a video on Facebook Tuesday afternoon of a man lassoing a runaway calf.

But this ain’t your daddy’s rodeo. The cowboy — Sheriff’s Belew’s friend David Bevill — is perched on the hood of the sheriff’s vehicle as they chase the cow down Highway 79.

The story behind the viral video will take you back to the wild west. Catch it this evening on WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News at 6!