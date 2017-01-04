JPD reacts to recent burglary string

by Amanda Gerry

JACKSON, Tenn. — “This occurred on the first year. It was reported at midnight on the second. There were at least three suspects who broke into this house and stole numerous items,” says Lt. Jeff Shepard of Jackson Police Department.

The Jackson Police Department is asking for your help in identifying suspect who allegedly broke into a family’s home Sunday night on the 100 block of Melrose Street. Images of the suspects where taken by several surveillance cameras set up by the resident, as they attempted to unsuccessfully disconnect them.

“We know that we have to rely on the community to help us in identifying all these people,” says Shepard, “There’s just no way for us to know who all these people are.”

The Jackson Police Department say there are precautions they recommend, to keep something like this from happening to you.

First and foremost is to make contact with your neighbors, and let them know, hey look, no one should be over here at my house except for me and my family,” says Shepard. “If you see anybody over here at my house, please call the police.”

Officers also told us, it has been proven that more outside lighting decreases criminal activity.

“Criminals don’t like to be seen in the light. They’ll go somewhere where its dark where they feel like they can hide better,” says Shepard.

They also say having a dog that will bark and an alarm system are helpful. Or in this case, video surveillance, that will hopefully be able to identify these alleged burglars red handed.

JPD also assured us that they do increase patrols this time of year and reminded us that, despite this recent burglary string, they’re confident that crime rates have been down since last year.

Officers also say, if you recognize the suspects, call crime stoppers at 424-TIPS.