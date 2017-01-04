Kustoff sworn in as congressman for Tennessee’s 8th Congressional District

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. — David Kustoff was sworn in Tuesday as the new congressman for Tennessee’s 8th Congressional district.

“I am honored and humbled to serve the people of West Tennessee,” Kustoff said Wednesday in a release. “With a Republican majority in both the House and Senate, and a Republican White House, we have an extraordinary opportunity to make real change happen and get the results West Tennesseans have made clear they want out of Washington.”

“I am eager to get to work. From Germantown, to Union City, to Paris, to Jackson and everywhere in between. I promise to represent all 15 counties of the 8th District.”

Kustoff replaces U.S. Rep. Stephen Fincher, who decided not to seek a fourth term.