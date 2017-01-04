Man charged in armed robbery of Jackson gas station

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

JACKSON, Tenn. — One of two suspects is now officially charged in a recent armed robbery at a Jackson convenience store.

Marlando Sturghill is charged with aggravated robbery in the Dec. 26 robbery of the Exxon located at 2255 Hollywood Drive, according to court documents.

Two men reportedly entered the store just before 7 a.m. and demanded money from the clerk.

Police say the men had their faces partially covered and that one of them was armed with a pistol. The affidavit doesn’t say which man was armed.

Court papers say the clerk saw the men run toward the Rodeway Inn, which is next door, and then saw a white Chrysler 300 leave the motel’s parking lot.

Investigators reviewed the motel’s surveillance video and saw the men run from the store, get into the car and leave, according to the affidavit.

Police reportedly were able to see the car’s license plate in the video.