Martin gathers to remember two little girls killed in fire New Years night

by Eric Perry

MARTIN, Tenn — A community comes together to support each other.

Wednesday, the community of Martin gathered to remember the lives of Maliyah, 7, and Abreanna Yarbrough, 8, after they were killed in a house fire New Year’s night.

“Just full of life, they loved everyone. They loved everybody,” said the girls’ grandmother, Candy Kemp.

Kemp said it has been difficult since losing the sisters in the fire.

“At night time, they would sneak into each others bed and sleep together and that’s how they found them, asleep holding hands in their beds,” Kemp said.

With tears, plenty of hugs, prayers and songs the community came together for support.

“I’m the type of person that tries to help in any way I can, anywhere,” organizer Nancy Jarred said.

Jarred helped put this event together and said she cannot get that fatal night out of her mind.

“My friend, Debora didn’t realize she called me and I heard all of it on the phone. I heard the sirens coming. I heard the mother and grandmother screaming, so I heard it all on the phone. I didn’t see it, but I heard it,” Jarred said.

And it made her spring into action.

“I wanted it to not be small. I wanted the family to feel like we are wrapping our arms around them loving them,” Jarred said.

Friend of the family, Debora Barker said seeing pictures of the little girls continues to break her heart.

“It moved me to see that picture of those little girls that brought so much joy to us they 7 and 8 years they were here,” Barker said.

And the support from the community continues to grow.

“Support from everyone around us. It’s like they just came together and we’ve all just become one big unit,” Barker said.

And for Kemp, she saids one thing keeps her moving forward.

“Knowing that they’re in a better place and they’re not hurting anymore or ever will again,” Kemp said.

A memorial service will be held for the two little girls this Friday at Central Baptist Church in Martin.

The family said they are planning a fundraiser on January 21 that will consist of a bike run and fish fry.