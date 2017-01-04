Milan police offer reward for info on suspects wanted in Walmart theft

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

MILAN, Tenn.-In an update on a story that WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News brought you in December, Milan police are offering a $2,000 reward for the capture of 3 suspects wanted in a theft from the Milan Walmart.

Surveillance video shows two of the three suspects entering the store on December 14. Investigators say the other suspect, who was wearing a tan jacket and a red tobogan is not seen on video.

Investigators said more than 40 cell phones, totaling more than $45,000 were stolen during this incident.

If you have any information on these suspects, call Milan police at (731) 686-3309.