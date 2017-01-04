Mr. Food recipe for Cheeseburger Salad in a Jar
What You’ll Need:
1/2 pound ground beef
1/2 cup ketchup
2 tablespoons yellow mustard
1/2 cup Russian dressing
2 (26-ounce) mason jar1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half
1/4 cup coarsely chopped pickle chips, drained on paper towels
2 tablespoons chopped red onion
1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
2 cups chopped romaine lettuce
What To Do:
In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef 5 to 7 minutes, or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in ketchup and mustard; let cool.
Divide Russian dressing evenly between jars. Layer evenly with tomatoes, pickles, onion, cheese, beef mixture, and lettuce. Place lids on jars and refrigerate until ready to serve.