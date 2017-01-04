Mr. Food recipe for Cheeseburger Salad in a Jar

by WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

What You’ll Need:

1/2 pound ground beef

1/2 cup ketchup

2 tablespoons yellow mustard

1/2 cup Russian dressing

2 (26-ounce) mason jar1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, cut in half

1/4 cup coarsely chopped pickle chips, drained on paper towels

2 tablespoons chopped red onion

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

2 cups chopped romaine lettuce

What To Do:

In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook ground beef 5 to 7 minutes, or until no longer pink; drain. Stir in ketchup and mustard; let cool.

Divide Russian dressing evenly between jars. Layer evenly with tomatoes, pickles, onion, cheese, beef mixture, and lettuce. Place lids on jars and refrigerate until ready to serve.